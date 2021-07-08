International travel expo kicks off tomorrow

The 9th Macau International Travel (Industry) Expo will be held from July 9 to 11 at Cotai Expo Halls A and B of the Venetian Macau in an online and offline format.

The Macao Government Tourism Office requires the public to register for admission through the reservation system on the exhibition website.

“This year’s Travel Expo will once again be held in an online and offline format, creating five highlights to help the tourism and related industries promote exchanges and cooperation, and explore business opportunities.” the announcement read.

The bureau also said that a number of tourism promotion activities, forums and symposiums will be held during the three-day event in order for participants to learn more about the tourism industry and tourism resources around the world.

As for the online format, Macau live stream anchors will stream on site for promotion and branding, while mainland celebrity anchors will be online to promote the products of Macau exhibitors to the mainland through recognized e-commerce platforms.

The three-day expo is open to the public and admission is free. Staff Reporter