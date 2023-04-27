Internship program in Hengqin launches in May

Hengqin, will soon launch its summer internship program for university students from Macau, officially starting in May.

Launched in 2018, the program has been welcomed by university students from Macau, providing about 185 internship positions in many sectors, such as financial services, law, high-tech, traditional Chinese medicine, culture, innovation, and tourism and related industries.

This internship program aims to “encourage and support Macau youth to participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” “better understand the country” and “integrate into the overall development of their motherland,” according to the official statement.

Visits to patriotic education establishments and local companies will be planned during the internships, with the aim of further enhancing Macau students’ awareness and understanding of the country’s political, social and economic development.

Government departments, state-owned companies, joint ventures, organizations and private enterprises have already offered numerous internships to Macau students this year.

In addition to Hengqin, internship destinations include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other major cities in the mainland. Staff reporter