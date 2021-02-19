Int’l assets in local banking sector dropped in Q4

The share of international assets in total banking assets declined to 85.1% at end-December 2020 from 85.8% at end-September 2020, official data shows. The Hong Kong dollar, US dollar, renminbi and other foreign currencies, took up 34.7%, 44.0%, 15.2% and 5.3% of total international assets respectively, as the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. The pataca in total international assets only contributed 0.7%.

Bureaus join forces to combat housing scams

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the Macao Consumer Council have collaborated with the municipal governments of Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen to establish a joint prevention and control mechanism over residential sales in China, designed to safeguard the consumer rights of locals. Through the website, potential local buyers can check whether a residence on the mainland market possesses the five required certifications before purchasing it to minimize the risk of being scammed.