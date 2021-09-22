Int’l marathon offers 12,000 slots

A total of 12,000 places are open in the upcoming 2021 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to take place on December 5.

In a press conference held yesterday, organizers announced that the slots comprise 1,400 for the marathon, 4,800 for the half-marathon and 5,800 for the mini-marathon.

The marathon and half-marathon races will start at 6 a.m. and the mini-marathon race at 6:15 a.m. at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The marathon and half-marathon courses will once again cross the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, pass by the World Heritage listed A-Ma Temple and cross the Sai Van Bridge.

In celebration of the marathon’s 40th anniversary, a number of online and hands-on activities will be held to engage residents, tourists and runners in the marathon.

This year, the popular “Most Creative Costume Award” will return again, and several other activities will also be held, including a special online activity series themed “Fab 40” and a marathon carnival.

Also, this year the winning Macau male and female athletes in the marathon and half-marathon will be awarded the “GEG Macau Cup” along with prizes awarded by the title sponsor.

Organizers announced that prospective participants must have a personal online registration account with the Macao International Marathon.

Participants without an online account may create one via the official website.

Covid-19 vaccination required

In compliance with anti-pandemic measures, organizers stated that all participants must have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the race (i.e. on 21 November or earlier). Participants are also required to make their own arrangements for a Covid-19 test and to present proof of a valid negative test result (including the day of the race) before being permitted to take part.

Upon presentation of their registration receipt, identification document and proof of vaccination, participants who have successfully registered may collect their number bib, timing chip, identification wristband (for anti-pandemic purposes) and information document at M/F of Broadway Macau, between November 29 and December 4.

Jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) will be title sponsor of the event for the 18th consecutive year. LV