Int’l school in Zhuhai anticipates more SAR students alongside regional integration

An international school in Zhuhai is expecting an increase in its enrolments from Macau and Hong Kong students, contributing to the further integration of neighboring regions.

Relocated to Hengqin in 2021, the Dulwich International High School Zhuhai campus is about a 15-minute drive from the Hengqin Port, 30 minutes from the Qingmao Port and Gongbei Port, and 40 minutes from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Zhuhai Port.

Currently, students from Macau and Hong Kong make up around 17% of the current enrolment for the 2022-23 academic year at Dulwich International High School Zhuhai, located in the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone.

In a recent media familiarization trip to the campus, school director Matthew Conn said that in its first year in 2010, the school already had students travelling to Zhuhai from Macau and Hong Kong to study on a daily or weekly basis.

According to Conn, there were “increasing interests for universities in Macau and Hong Kong among our students during the pandemic.”

“We plan to have more collaboration and connection with the universities in Macau to offer more opportunities for our students in both academic projects or experience in wider topics, such as sustainability,” Conn told the press.

Data from the school shows that Macau students go to various university destinations, including UK, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau itself.

Currently the school has Macau graduates studying at the University of Manchester, University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology and Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Founded in 2010, Dulwich Zhuhai can trace its roots to Dulwich College, the first British independent school to bring its practices and ethos to China in 2003.

The school is the only international program in Zhuhai that has been ranked Top 100 in the “Hurun Education Top International Schools in China” for five consecutive years.

The SAR government has been developing the Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.

The local government has previously pledged that it will continue to promote mutual access of infrastructure in the cooperation zone to gradually link it with Macau’s public service and social security systems, covering education, medical care and social services. LV