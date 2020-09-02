Int’l trade fair to go ahead this October, says IPIM

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has confirmed that this year’s Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) will go ahead, as in previous years.

The two events will be held simultaneously between October 22 and 24 this year. Although they have been given the green light, certain aspects will be adjusted given the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

As travel restrictions and quarantine-upon-arrival are still practiced in many places, this year’s fair and exhibition will not see as many overseas exhibitors as in previous years. As such, the focus of this year’s event will be adjusted accordingly.

Previous events focused more on business-to-business transactions, while this year, they will focus on attracting local consumers. Not only will they promote Chinese products to lusophone countries, the events will also familiarize Chinese audiences with lusophone products.

Seminars will not be held physically this year, but will be moved online and broadcast on social media platforms.

The government entity has also announced that the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, which should have been held in June this year, has been cancelled. AL