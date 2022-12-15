Inventor of China’s millionaire lists return to Macau with business delegates

Rupert Hoogewerf, inventor of China’s many millionaire rankings, has returned to Macau with over 50 delegates to explore entrepreneurship opportunities, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has announced.

More commonly known by his Chinese name Hu Run, Hoogewerf has established a collection of businesses such as a business magazine titled the Hurun Report and the numerous topic-based rankings.

He last visited Macau in April 2021, the IPIM noted.

After a brief exchange of intelligence, the delegation visited the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and the Macao Ideas Pavilion to gather some understanding of China-Lusophone cooperation, Lusophone countries and local products.

Members in the delegation are involved in Big Health, modern finance, high and innovative technologies, commerce, culture and sports, etc., fitting the government’s intention to develop the city toward the four major industries.

The members, in addition, considered Macau’s free port and independent tariff zone positions as advantages. Positioned as the bridge between China and lusophone countries and geographically close to resources in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Macau will enjoy a great potential for enticing investments in the future, the delegates commented.

The IPIM said it would provide assistance for non-local entrepreneurs attempting to start businesses in Macau. AL