IPIM | 294 enterprises assisted through ‘One-stop Service’

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has assisted 294 enterprises to start business in Macau in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, according to data provided by the bureau.

Last year, the bureau also followed up on 402 new investment projects.

The investment projects cover some of the key industries such as big health, modern finance, high and new technology, conventions and exhibitions, business and trade, and culture.

Such assistance were made through the bureau’s “One-stop Service,” where IPIM assigned personnel to provide assistance and convenient services for people interested in investing in Macau, facilitating the implementation of their business in the SAR.

To date, more than 30 “prior technical meetings” have been held.

According to IPIM, the “One-stop Service” has also “strengthened the interdepartmental co-operation within the Investment Committee, which comprises 12 government departments and institutions.”

During the process, the service helps to clarify the administrative procedures required for project commencement and execution.

Earlier this year, the bureau announced that it has approved a total of 2,084 temporary residency applications for technicians with special qualifications over a period of 15 years.

According to the same statement, the education sector received the largest number of approvals from the government, accountable for 36.2% of all applications approved (754 people). LV