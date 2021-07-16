IPIM holds business-matching event for local enterprises

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) recently organised the “Macau Ideas, Join & Match” business-matching showcase in a bid to promote “Made in Macau,” “Macau Brand” and “Macau Design” products and services.

In co-operation with the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Representative Office in Macau, the event attracted the participation of 120 representatives from mainland and Macau enterprises and a total of 81 business matching sessions were held on site.

The event also aims to promote the advantages and characteristics of local enterprises, and facilitate business co-operation and exchange between mainland and local enterprises.

Through displaying products featured in “Macau Ideas” and organising business matching sessions, the event seeks to provide a platform for business matching for mainland delegates and members of “Macau Ideas,” strengthening business exchange and fostering business co-operation between enterprises from the two regions.

In addition, IPIM has organised a delegation of event participants from mainland Macau enterprises to visit the Zhuhai-Macao Cross Border Industrial Zone (Macao Park). LV