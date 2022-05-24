IPIM president to step down

The president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Lau Wai Meng, will step down from his position after his term ends in May, according to TDM Radio. This comes following his filing for retirement. Lau Wai Meng was appointed president in May 2020, succeeding Irene Va Kaun Lau in the role. Irene Lau held the role since October 2018, following the arrest of her predecessor, Jackson Chang. Lau Wai Meng was the deputy director of the Economic Bureau, and has been in the public service since 1990. During his tenure, he has worked for departments which include the Labour Affairs Bureau, the Human Resources Office, and the Commission of Audit.



LRT accepts Macau Pass from today

Passengers will be able to use Macau Pass for payment for the Taipa Light Rapid Transit (LRT) line from today, the company announced yesterday. The Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, hopes that this measure can make the movement of passengers “easier and more flexible.” Passengers who use Macau Pass will also be able to enjoy the discount equivalent to when purchasing tokens for the LRT. Fares per trip vary between 1.5 to MOP2.5, while students, seniors and people with disabilities are exempted from paying fees.

Composite CPI slightly rises in April

The Composite CPI for April (103.56) rose by 1.06% year-on-year, which was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, dearer charges for eating out and electricity, as well as increasing gasoline prices and airfares. The rise, however, was partially offset by lower rentals for housing, reduced charges for telecommunication services and falling prices of pork, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Price indices of Household Furnishings & Services and Transport in April grew by 11.02% and 7.64% year-on-year respectively, whereas the index of Communication fell by 10.34%.