IPIM reports 101 suspicious immigration cases to prosecution office

A hundred and one cases of suspicious immigration processed by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) have been reported to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) for investigation, the institute told a parliamentary committee yesterday.

The 101 suspicious cases involved alleged false declaration and documents. The defendants in eight of these cases have filed separate appeals to the government.

It was at a session of the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) Public Administration Affairs Follow-up Committee that the IPIM was asked to make a clarification. An investigation on the immigration process has been conducted by the Commission Against Corruption.

President of the parliamentary committee, lawmaker Si Ka Lon, revealed that, according to some lawmakers, the rigidity and time taken by the IPIM to process each application has had an impact on the visa renewals of certain professors and medical doctors, among other professionals.

These professionals have requested the AL follow up the matter.

Furthermore, due to the investigation by the corruption gatekeeper, the IPIM has included stricter stipulations into the requirements, making the process more rigorous. However, Si said that the IPIM has not explained the updated requirements to previous applicants.

Si said the committee requested that the IPIM explain why requires applicants to stay in Macau for at least 183 days per year.

Meanwhile, committee secretary, Zheng Anting, disclosed that the IPIM received 94 new applications last year. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Zheng wanted the IPIM to clarify the most updated stipulations governing immigration procedures.

In terms of improvements, the IPIM has so far made six, as disclosed by Si. For example, the IPIM has digitized parts of the application procedure. It has also started pre-reviewing applications when they arrive at the counter. It has also hired more people to increase the pace of the process, among three other measures.