IPM sets foundation stones for new library building

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) launched yesterday the foundation stones of its new library and administration building.

The new building will have a total of 15 floors and includes an underground parking lot, facilities for postgraduate studies, language learning classrooms, a library, multifunctional auditoriums, as well as facilities for academic and administrative purposes.

On the groundbreaking ceremony, the president of the IPM, Im Sio Kei noted that the building would follow, “international-level design of facilities of the same type.”

According to Im, the new building is expected to start operating in 2024, representing a “leap forward for IPM’s teaching and research work.”

The president of the IPM also noted that after the conclusion, the higher education institution would expand its scientific and research area to 37,000 square meters.

“With modern and well-equipped facilities, the new building will be able to contribute toward IPM’s goals in the pursuit of training of more talents and more scientific and technological outcomes for the country and for Macau that will boost the social and economic development,” said Im. RM