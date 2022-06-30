Issuance of T3 ‘relatively high’ tomorrow

The chance of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is “medium to relatively high” from the early morning to noon tomorrow. Since another low pressure area is expected to develop at the ocean to the east of the Philippines, the intensity and the track of the tropical depression remains uncertain. If the tropical cyclone takes a more northward track towards Macau the possibility of issuing higher signals will increase. Frequent showers and thunderstorms this weekend is also expected.

Exports up to MOP1.1b in May

Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP1.14 billion in May, up by 16.2% year-on-year, data from the Statistics and Census Service shows. The value of re-exports (MOP978 million) grew by 20.3%. This figure includes re-exports in the garments category and diamonds and diamond jewellery category, which surged by 234.3% and 97.1% respectively. From January to May this year, the total value of merchandise exports increased by 13.1% year-on-year to MOP6.21 billion. This includes the value of re-exports (MOP5.31 billion) and domestic exports (MOP901 million), which went up by 12% and 20.2% respectively.