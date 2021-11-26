Italian Wine & Dine to feature masterclasses

The Macau Italian Wine & Dine will take place at Grand Lisboa Palace tomorrow, featuring two masterclasses, and a food and wine pairing event.

Aiming to promote Italian culinary culture within the local community, the event will feature 18 high-quality wines from well-known wine producers. Among the most notable names are Gajax, Frescobaldi, Banfi, De Stefani and Pio Cesare; all are available to be tasted by the glass exclusively across the event.

The highlight of the night will be the “Italian Cooking Demonstration – White Truffle Risotto,” where participants will have the unique opportunity to watch and learn how to prepare two of the most popular Italian dishes.

The “Italian Wine Masterclass – Banfi, the Builders of Brunello” will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include the tasting of four outstanding Banfi wines. It will be conducted by Paolo Fassina, the Area Manager for Banfi in North-East Asia, who will speak about the crucial role that Banfi played in the growth and recognition of Brunello di Montalcino as one of the most emblematic wines of Italy.

Co-organized by Grand Lisboa Palace, the Wine Society of Macau, and DOC DMC Macau, the Macau Italian Wine & Dine is part of the World Week of Italian Cuisine – an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It is interrelated with Italia MIA Festival, a project launched in 2019 by the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong that intends to celebrate the richness of Italian culture and its varied culinary heritage. LV