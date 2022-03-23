It’s PIZZA time at Coast – Kids Pizza Workshop in MGM COTAI

Buon appetito! When you think of Italy and the delizioso foods, what comes to mind? PIZZA! Put the chef’s hat and apron on your little ones and join us at Coast in MGM COTAI for a hands-on and fun-filled culinary journey. Let your kids explore their culinary creativity with the right attire and dive into the joy of pizza-making!

Adding to MGM COTAI’s long list of art workshops at M’Art and DIY confectionery activities at Anytime is a Sunday pizza workshop at Coast, available from now until June 26. Kids are led by our chef’s team at Coast to learn about preparing a dough, kneading, and the part with most fun – showering all your favorite toppings onto your own pizza! Enjoy small bites of snacks with daddy and mommy while the pizzas are being baked to perfection in our stone ovens. We invite you and your mini-me to take home your DIY pizza and have a blast sharing each slice with family and friends!

For more details, visit mgm.mo or for enquiries and reservations, call (853) 8806 2328.

Sign up soon as each session limited to 16 seats only.