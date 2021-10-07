Jai Alai building, hotel remain open

The gaming areas in the Jai Alai building and Hotel Jai Alai remain open, while Casino Oceanus is temporarily closed for disinfection works, SJM Resorts, S.A. disclosed in a statement.

The closure comes after the 72nd Covid-19 patient, a mainland Chinese worker, played in the casino for several hours.

Casino Oceanus, one of the 18 properties owned by SJM Holdings Limited, currently has 300 gaming tables and 500 slot machines.

“SJM stands firm with the government and all Macau residents in efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. […] SJM maintains close communication with the relevant government departments to ensure all measures are put in place,” the statement, issued yesterday, read.

The patient also stayed in three local hotels including Grand Emperor Hotel, Victoria Hotel and Sands Macao.

The government recently defended its decision to not cordon off Sands Macao, while designating Grand Emperor Hotel and Victoria Hotel as a red zone, arguing that the patient did not walk around the premise. LV