Japan, Germany impose Covid rules on travelers from Macau

Japan and Germany have joined a growing list of countries and regions requiring travelers from Macau to take a Covid-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

The announcement is an extension of rules applying to entries from China.

According to the Japanese health authorities, from Thursday, travelers from Macau will need to present a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departing for Japan, and undergo another test or antigen test upon entry.

German authorities announced similar measures wherein arrivals from Macau must present a negative polymerase chain reaction or rapid antigen test result.

Last week, Japan has backtracked on a Covid-19 restriction that barred flights from Hong Kong and Macau from landing at any airport in the country. Two weeks ago, the Japanese government stated that direct flights from Hong Kong and Macau would no longer be accepted by Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu Centrair airports. The statements also requested airlines refrain from increasing the number of flights. In another statement, the Hong Kong government said, “the HKSAR Government welcomes the relaxations, but emphasises that follow-ups with the Japanese authorities will continue in the hopes that Japan rescinds all restrictions targeting Hong Kong flights, which will reduce the impact on travellers.” LV