Japan’s ‘yellow zoning’ Macau based on risk evaluation

The Japanese Consulate-General in Hong Kong has explained that the upcoming immigration measure adjustments were determined based on the country’s understanding of the Omicron variant, infection status in various jurisdictions, the risk of the virus entering Japan, as well as the efficacy of vaccines, among other factors. In addition, the country will continue evaluating internal and external factors before making further adjustments, if any, in the future. Under the upcoming immigration measure adjustments, Macau residents will have to have received three vaccinations in order to have test-on-arrival and quarantine requirements waived, a condition unique to Macau across the Chinese-speaking world.

Traffic accidents record decrease

The number of traffic accidents in April decreased by 9.8% year-on-year to 922, with three persons killed and 362 persons injured. From January to April, there were 3,909 traffic accidents, which resulted in four deaths and 1,363 injuries. Cross-border vehicular traffic in April fell by 10.6% year-on-year to 340,675 trips, according to recent data. In the first four months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,252,697 trips) decreased by 12.4% year-on-year. Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 657 trips in April, a decline of 53.7% year-on-year.