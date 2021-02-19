Jazz Club to hold live sessions tonight

Jazz Club de Macau is set to hold its “Jazz Club Live Sessions #01” tonight at Sofitel Macau, presenting the musical acts The Bridge, Groove Ensemble II and a special set featuring Tomos Griffiths.

The performances will be followed by a blues and jazz jam session.

According to a statement, doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and performances will kick off at 8 p.m.

Griffiths is a producer, performer and creative director.

He has performed in productions of “Chess” and “The Far Pavilions,” and he most recently played the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” in London’s West End.

Griffiths has produced and promoted the international tours of shows such as “Cats,” “The Sound of Music,” “Blue Man Group,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Riverdance.”

He has also taken part in the acts such as “Stomp” and “Tap Dogs,” among others.

In October last year, a two-night jazz festival took place at D2 Club featuring over 20 artists that performed an eclectic musical selection, ranging from well-known jazz standards to more modern compositions. LV