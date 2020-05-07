Jellyfish spotted by Coloane beaches

Reports of jellyfish being spotted in waters around Coloane, especially near the city’s two beaches, Hac-sa and Cheoc Van, were made by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently.

It is unclear when the IAM spotted the jellyfish, but at least two readers have reported to the Times that jellyfish were sighted at the beaches. Another reader took a photo of a white object that appears to be a jellyfish in some coastal waters.

In response to the sightings, the IAM has raised the yellow flag at both beaches, signifying that swimming is not recommended. The government has also opted to make amplified public announcements at beaches to remind people to stay out of the water.

In addition, the government reminds people to avoid making physical contact with the marine animal. Any jellyfish sightings should be reported to the lifeguards on duty. If stung by a jellyfish, victims should approach a paramedic or lifeguard for immediate assistance.

Jellyfish inject a venom when they sting and some types of venom injected by certain species can be fatal. Being stung by a jellyfish will result in sensations ranging from mild discomfort to extreme pain, depending on the species of jellyfish.

Meanwhile, the IAM reminds beachgoers to review real-time online feeds to decide whether they should go to the beaches.

The past long weekend that included Buddha’s Birthday and Labor Day drove many residents, who have been reminded to stay home and conduct social distancing for the previous three months or so, to the beaches and other outdoor recreational areas.

The weather has warmed up over the weekend and into the week, prompting the official weather forecaster to issue a heat notice. Photos depicting both beaches packed with people have been posted on social media. AL