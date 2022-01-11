Ji Xianzheng inaugurated at Forum Macao

Ji Xianzheng was inaugurated yesterday as the new Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Macao (Forum Macao).

Before taking office at Forum Macao, Ji was the deputy director of the Department for European Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, responsible for all commercial and economic matters between China and European countries.

He also worked as a diplomat in the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal and between 2009 and 2018 assumed the role of Economic and Commercial Advisor at the Chinese Embassy in Spain and the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela. An expert in diplomacy and trade, Ji has deep knowledge of both Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. RM