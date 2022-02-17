JLL names Oliver Tong as general manager

Real estate services firm JLL Macau has recently appointed Oliver Tong as general manager, effective March 1. While taking up his new role, Tong will continue to lead the firm’s retail business in Hong Kong and Macau, according to a statement. Current general manager Gregory Ku will take on a new executive consultant role, based in Hong Kong. Currently Head of Retail at JLL Hong Kong and Macau, Tong manages and sets the strategic direction for both cities’ retail leasing business. Ku, meanwhile, joined JLL in 1996 and assumed the role of Head of Industrial Hong Kong in 2002. In 2005, Gregory relocated to Macau to lead the new office in the city.

Hong Kong returnee tests positive for Covid-19

A 46-year-old non-resident worker arriving from Hong Kong who entered Macau on February 15 has tested positive for Covid-19. The Hong Kong resident is considered an imported case of asymptomatic infection. This individual was administered two doses of an mRNA vaccine, respectively, in October and November of last year. On February 15 at 8:10 p.m., he took the connecting bus to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (Golden Bus) border crossings, which departed from Hong Kong. Upon entering Macau, he underwent a nucleic acid test and was referred to the Regency Art Hotel for medical observation. The test result was positive and he was transferred to the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane.

Traffic arrangements set for cable laying on Trav. de Pedro Coutinho

Due to cable-laying work by Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), from February 19 to March 26, traffic at the Travessa de Pedro Coutinho section will be closed, the firm announced in a statement. Parking will be prohibited at the metered parking spaces under the number 3155(1-4), the motorcycle parking spaces and the loading/unloading area on the section. Bus services will not be affected during the working period.