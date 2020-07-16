Job agency association addresses new law loophole

Tourists may still get a job if they make arrangements directly with their prospective employers under a new employment law, the Association of Macau Philippines Employment Agencies (AMPEA) has pointed out in a statement.

On June 23, the parliament of the city, the Legislative Assembly, passed an amendment to the previous version of the Law on Non-resident Worker Employment, of which the first edition was enacted in 2009.

The new law, meanwhile, was officially published by the government on July 6 and will be enacted 90 days after that, on October 3.

Under the new provisions, non-residents who want to come to Macau for work purposes should secure a work visa prior to the commencement of their journey. In other words, they will not be allowed to enter Macau as tourists and acquire a non-resident worker permit during their stay in Macau.

However, the association pointed out that there is a loophole. They can utilize a grey area in the law and wait for a job confirmation and other required documentation in neighboring cities, such as Hong Kong or Zhuhai.

Therefore, the association recommends that the government set a three-month minimum gap between leaving Macau as a tourist and returning under a non-resident worker permit.

Meanwhile, the association also considers the new law insufficient to eradicate non-residents trying to get a job directly from people who are hiring. In its opinion, the stipulation is actually hurting the interests of lawful job agencies because they can no longer register for or enlist tourists.

During the discussions-in-detail on the law review, the committee responsible disclosed that at least three private entities have submitted petitions to express their opinions on the matter. Head of the committee, Vong Hin Fai, has stated that the government will arrange meetings with the entities. AL