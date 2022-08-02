Job-matching sessions to restart today

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is restarting various job-matching services today to assist job seekers to enter the workplace as soon as possible.

With the commencement of the “stabilization period,” the DSAL has contacted the contractors of large public works projects.

Starting from today, according to the situation of various types of technical work required by the construction progress, those registered construction workers who have applied for jobs will be allocated to job-matching schemes.

Moreover, the DSAL continue to cooperate with Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) to hold at least two matching meetings for jobs weekly.

On August 3 and 4, it will hold matching meetings for sales jobs in supermarkets at the training center for job skills in FAOM. The sessions will only accept job seekers who have made an appointment, and arrive at a specific time according to a message sent by the DSAL, due to the need for pandemic prevention.

As for the “temporary subsidy plan for encouraging employers to hire local unemployed residents during the pandemic,” the DSAL will dispatch staff to explain the details of the plan before the job meeting, to help employers in recruiting employees and deal with the application procedures.

Recently, FAOM lawmaker Ella Lei has called on the government to provide temporary subsidies for the unemployed and to ensure that priority is given to the employment of local residents.

This comes after an employment survey published by the Statistic and Census Service (DSEC) shows that in the second quarter of 2022, the general employment rate was 3.7% compared to 3.5% in the first quarter. Staff Reporter