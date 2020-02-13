Joint university exam postponed until April

The Higher Education Bureau (DSES) has decided to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam of Four Universities in Macau in view of the need to control the coronavirus epidemic. The bureau now plans to hold the exam between April 16 and 19. The four universities are the University of Macau, the Macao Polytechnic Institute, the Institute for Tourism Studies, and the Macau University of Science and Technology. According to the current plan, the Portuguese, Chinese, English and Mathematics exams will take place, respectively, on April 16, 17, 18 and 19. The four schools will announce the exam and enrollment results by the end of May. Students who intend to take part in the exam should register at the concerned school before 10 p.m. on February 14.

2020 MIECF canceled amid epidemic outbreak

The Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has decided to cancel the Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum & Exhibition 2020 (MIECF). Originally, the 2020 MICEF was set to take place from March 26 to 28. IPIM decided to cancel the event, instead of postponing it, because postponing would lead to an overlap of MIECF with other environmental exhibitions. Besides, IPIM was concerned that postponing the 2020 MIECF to later this year would attract fewer exhibitors, as it would be closer to next year’s event. As of noon yesterday, IPIM was waiting for the government’s confirmation in order to formally announce the cancellation. According to the president of IPIM, Irene Lau, a total of 183 exhibitions scheduled for February or March have been either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

MUST alumni support Hubei with mask donations

Alumni of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) have been doing their part to support Hubei province in fighting against the coronavirus epidemic. From January 23, MUST alumni from Hangzhou have donated 20 boxes of N95 facemasks to Hubei. Moreover, a workgroup named “Wuhan Jiayou – MUST” has been formed and is calling for donations from all previous MUST graduates. The school’s alumni have been contacting mask producers in Japan, Switzerland, the U.K. and other countries to purchase masks. On February 8, a batch of 3,000 medical gloves were delivered to Hubei. On February 10, another 2,000 medical gloves were sent to Hubei. In mid-February, another 20,000 facemasks will be transported to the province.