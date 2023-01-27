Journalist Isabel Meneses passes away in Macau

Former reporter at TDM television and Ponto Final newspaper and former Public Relations at Leal Senado and the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (now IAM), Isabel Meneses, passed away aged 54 in Macau last Friday.

According to the newspaper Ponto Final, the journalist was in Macau for about three months preparing a documentary report on the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia for a Portuguese media outlet at the time of her sudden death.

The Portuguese daily cites lawyer and former publisher Frederico Rato who recalled Meneses as “a nice and educated person who was pleasant to talk to and hang out with.” He said that as a journalist “she was an outstanding professional, very knowledgeable, discreet and she had a great sense of ethics and professionalism.”

Also in comments to Ponto Final, Jorge Silva, journalist and managing editor at TDM-TV, recalled her capacity to easily adjust to Macau reality and highlighted an interview Meneses conducted with the writer Umberto Eco in 1993 as well as her news coverage on the Oklahoma bombing two years later.

“A great journalist and professional. It is with great sadness that I see her go,” Silva added.

Friends organized a requiem mass in tribute to her that will take place today at the Macau Cathedral Church at 6 p.m. RM