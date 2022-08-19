July visitors drop 99% amid outbreak

Visitor arrivals in July drastically dropped by 98.8% year-on-year to 9,759 due to the city’s partial lockdown in response to its largest outbreak since mid-June.

The figure also represented a plunge of 97.4% month-on-month as the outbreak, the origins of which are unknown, brought the entire tourism sector to a halt.

As people entering Zhuhai from Macau were subject to centralized medical observation in July, some visitors extended their stays in the city, causing the average length of stay of overnight visitors to surge by 22.0 days to 25.4 days.

The numbers of same-day visitors (7,189) and overnight visitors (2,570) both recorded year-on-year decreases of over 90%.

As regards the source of visitors, the number of visitors from mainland China plunged by 99.0% year-on-year to 7,321, with only 124 visitors traveling under the Individual Visit Scheme.

Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totaled 4,169, 89.5% of whom came from Zhuhai. There were 497 visitors from Hong Kong and 1,877 from Taiwan.

In the first seven months of 2022, the number of visitor arrivals dropped by 26.3% year-on-year to 3,474,866, while same-day visitors (2,188,015) and overnight visitors (1,286,851) fell by 2.6% and 47.9% respectively. LV