Jun Liu appointed new rector at CityU

Professor Jun Liu has been appointed rector of the City University of Macau (CityU) and will assume office today, CityU informed in a statement.

The institution described the appointment as being part of its mission and the values of social responsibility embodied within the university’s motto: “Rooted in Macau and Serving the Greater Bay Area.”

In a statement to the media, CityU noted that the appointment of the new rector is also part of continuing efforts to enhance the quality of teaching, raise research standards and attract talent. They appointed Liu following a global search to find the right person for such tasks.

Liu, an educator and scholar with over 40 years of language education experience, served previously as vice president and vice provost for global affairs, dean of international academic programs and services, founding director of the China Center, and professor of Linguistics at Stony Brook University in New York between 2016 and 2021.

With broad experience in language and linguistics, he also served as associate provost for International Initiatives and Professor of Applied Linguistics at Georgia State University (2011-2016); and professor and head of the department of english, and assistant vice president at University of Arizona (1998-2011).

Liu received his Ph.D. from the Foreign and Second Language Education Program from the College of Education at the Ohio State University in 1996. RM