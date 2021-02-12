June 4 vigil: MP closes case against two detainees, red bus

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) has closed its case against the two daughters of lawmaker Au Kam San, detained by the police on June 4, 2020, at the Senado Square in response to suspicions of holding an illegal meeting, TDM Radio reported, citing a written reply from the MP.

In the reply, the MP states that “after several diligences, [the MP] did not find enough evidence to support the charges,” and it will archive the case without any accusation.

A similar result was achieved in the investigation opened by the authorities in response to the June 5 demonstration, supporting the approval of the national security law in Hong Kong, during which a group of around 50 people circulated through the city in an open-top red bus, carrying banners. In this case, the MP also noted that the case had been closed for lack of evidence to support accusations of any unlawful activity.

The two residents, Cherry and Christy Au, were taken to a police station in the northern district in the evening of June 4, 2020, after being detained for identification for being seated at the square holding two artificial candles and a photograph related to the events of June 4, 1989, with the iconic image of the ‘tank man’.

The traditional June 4 vigil in memory of the victims of Tiananmen had been banned by the authorities for the first time in 30 years under the justification of the Covid-19 prevention and control measures that were in place at the time.