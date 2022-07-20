June visitor arrivals decline to 380,671 amid outbreak

Visitor arrivals declined by 36.6% month-on-month to 380,671 in June, due to tightened cross-boundary measures between Zhuhai and Macau amid the local outbreak.

The figure also represented a year-on-year drop of 28.0%.

Following the discovery of Covid-19 cases on June 19, the mainland required arrivals from Macau to undergo a 14-day quarantine, which has deterred tourists from visiting the city due to quarantine requirement on return.

From that week, the city’s touristic areas were barely filled with visitors, as the government also began to discourage local residents from leaving their homes.

Across the same period, the number of same-day visitors (199,881) and overnight visitors (180,790) decreased by 36.2% and 15.9% year-on-year respectively, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows.

In terms of the origin of visitors, the number of visitors from mainland China fell by 28.7% year-on-year to 336,488, with 134,981 travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme.

Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 247,905, of which 47.3% came from Zhuhai. There were also 38,895 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,148 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, the number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 19.8% year-on-year to 360,601 in June. Among them, 75.6% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (272,754) and 15.0% came via the Hengqin port (53,948). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and air totalled 15,524 and 4,546 respectively.

In the first half of 2022, the number of visitor arrivals went down by 11.8% year-on-year to 3,465,107. Overnight visitors (1,284,281) fell by 37.6% year-on-year, while same-day visitors (2,180,826) rose by 16.7%. LV