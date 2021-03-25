Junket denies link with fraudulent website

Paradise Entertainment Limited denied its link to a fraudulent website which used certain information of the company and claimed that it was the online lottery gaming platform operated by Paradise and licensed by a lottery regulatory authority in Hong Kong and the World Lottery Association.

In a statement, the company said that certain organisations and persons have been using the name and photo of Jay Chun, the chairman and managing director of Paradise Entertainment Limited to establish a fraudulent social media platform account in “QQ.” This was an attempt to defraud members of the public – mostly in mainland China –by opening accounts in the said fraudulent website for alleged investment purposes which they falsely claim that such purported investments were recommended by Chun.

The gaming promoter clarified that it does not operate any gaming operations, lottery, or any betting games online.

“We are paying close attention to this incident and have taken relevant actions to prevent the acts of impersonation and other fraudulent activities,” the firm said in a statement. LV