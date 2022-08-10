Junket mogul Levo Chan officially indicted

The former CEO of Macau Legend and chairman of junket Tak Chun Group, Levo Chan, will be indicted on charges of founding and heading a “secret association or society”, illicit exploitation of gambling, and money laundering.

According to a report issued by the Macao Daily News, the Public Prosecution Office has concluded its investigation of Chan, along with eight associates.

He is the only one of the nine to have been detained in prison.

The charges were similar to the charges against junket mogul Alvin Chau.

Chan, head of the second-largest junket operator in Macau, was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering, as authorities stepped up their crackdown on illicit capital outflows from the Chinese mainland.

According to local reports, Chan could face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

In January this year, just a few months after Chau was arrested, police authorities announced that, during their investigation, Chan had failed to cooperate and that they had found a significant amount of evidence in the form of computer data, print documents and cash in their offices and residences. LV