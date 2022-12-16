Junkets law approved, need for an interpretation rule debated

The law regarding the operations of gaming activities in casinos, also known as ‘junkets law’, passed unanimously yesterday at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

The law, complementary to the new and existing gaming law, concludes the amendments promoted by the government before the new gaming concessions come into force Jan. 1 next year.

The bill establishes, as previously reported, that gaming promoters can only work with one gaming concessionaire at a time and, even so, this contract needs to be approved by the local government, among other requirements. It passed with few remarks and with most lawmakers expressing full support.

The major recorded disagreement was about the need for a standard approach to law interpretation, a fact that Ron Lam said was both a novelty and an unnecessary provision.

Although there was an exchange of views on the matter, the government did not concede instead stating that the topic had already been discussed enough and gathered consensus in the analysis done by the AL standing committee.

On the line was Article 63 of the law, which explains that deposits in chips or cash may only be accepted if earned from gaming activity. This matter, according to Lam, “can generate future issues.” He did not elaborate what those issues may be.

The new law places further limitations on promoters’ activities of the establishes a responsibility regime of the concessionaires over their activities. This is considered a response to recent cases of side betting and other unauthorized activities currently before the local courts and related to two of the major junket promoters (Suncity and Tak Chun Group).