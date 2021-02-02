KAI FONG SURVEY | Students consider themselves as having poor mental health

A recently conducted survey on the prevalence of mental health conditions among Macau residents concluded that local residents are experiencing significant stress, caused not only by commonplace sources of stress but also by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The General Union of Neighborhood Association of Macau, commonly known as Kai Fong, recently released a survey which sought to assess local residents’ mental health across the past several months.

The causes of adverse mental health vary across occupation and age.

Respondents reported that their stress mostly comes from work or study, financial status, social issues, family relationships, and Covid-19.

Respondents consisted of a total of 1,000 local residents aged above 13. Among the interviewees, nearly 65% were secondary school students, and approximately 25% were currently employed.

The survey found that students mostly experience stress as a result of pressure related to their study. When asked to assess their own mental health, the students generally considered themselves as having comparatively poor mental health.

The students’ self-assessment reveals that their stress is mostly caused by social impairment or social interactions.

According to the survey, close to 26% of the interviewed students have considered ending their lives in the past three months.

The mental health status of adult respondents is similar to that of students.

Both the students and the adult interviewees reported that they believe participating in more diverse activities may help relieve stress and anxiety. Surveyed students have been engaged in singular and non-diverse activities, whereas the situation varied among the adult respondents.

Retired individuals and housewives reported similar mental health outcomes, which are significantly different to those experienced by students and employees.

Retirees and housewives indicated that they have experienced relatively low levels of stress, anxiety and depression. However, Covid-19 was determined to be the most stressful and depressing factor among retirees and housewives.

The group recommended that the government take action to support the needs of residents, with a particular focus on supporting students, workers, and seniors.

The neighborhood association also urges the government to alleviate the financial burden for employees, to get Macau’s economy back on track in order ensure social stability, to diversify activities so residents have more options to “enrich their life,” and to upgrade the city’s sporting facilities in order to improve both the physical and mental health of community members.

Caritas reminds residents to be mindful of mental health matters

Caritas Macau recently published an infographic reminding residents that when someone

expresses suicidal thoughts, the listener should not blame them for the thoughts, or make random encouragements or promises.

The infographic was recently posted on the social media page of Life Hope Macau, the emotional support and suicide prevention hotline operated by the local charity.

The non-governmental association also added that listeners should be vigilant when faced with such difficult situations. The post explained that if a listener asks about suicidal thoughts after picking up on signs, they may open the door to further disclosures or discussions.

Sometimes the other person may use phrases such as “getting rid of annoyance” or “stop existing” to replace the word suicide.

In these circumstances, it is suggested that the listener listens and makes an appropriate response showing empathy or support. They can also consider suggesting professional assistance.

“Members of the public should care for themselves while [caring] for others,” the emotional help hotline remarked in one of the infographic slides.

The Life Hope Hotline offers support in English now and can be contacted on 2852 5777. AL