Kai Fong’s lawmakers respond to 99% cases in past year

Lawmakers Ho Ion Sang, Leong Hong Sai and Ngan Iek Hang have declared that they have addressed almost all requests for assistance in the past legislative session.

The past 11 months constituted the first session of this legislative term. Parliamentary sessions usually run from October to August.

At the press conference held yesterday concluding the session, the three lawmakers revealed that they received 3,252 requests for assistance and responded to 3,250 of them. They added that 80% of the requests were in the areas of society and culture, economy and finance, as well as transport and public works.

They also noted that they recorded full attendance at all the meetings they were required to attend.

With it remaining unclear when the pandemic will end, lawmakers presented the government with proposals in several areas concerning the lingering Covid-19 pandemic.

First, they recommended that the government expand the tourism source market so as to accelerate economic recovery. Emerging industries should also be developed, they added.

Second, the lawmakers stated that employment for local residents must be secured. They believe that the second round of MOP10-billion subsidies will help achieve that. In fact, the government has also claimed past subsidies stabilized the employment market.

Third, construction in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone should continue, while pushing forward Macau-Hengqin integration, so that the region can be further integrated into the Greater Bay Area.

Fourth, social welfare and education development should be promoted, while at the same time the legal rights of disadvantaged groups must be protected.

Fifth, the border-crossing between Macau and Zhuhai should be facilitated, while abiding by disease control measures.

Sixth, improvements should be made to public infrastructure, with particular emphasis on housing, flood control and the development of new districts.

Seventh, public service and administration should be reformed to improve efficiency and the quality of services.

The three lawmakers pledged that they will continue to supervise the work of the executive branch in the coming legislative session.