Karl Lagerfeld Hotel to open in December

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel at the Grand Lisboa Palace will officially open its doors on December 3, announced the SJM Resorts property. The new hotel will the first hotel ever designed by the late German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most recognized designers worldwide who has worked for brands such as Fendi and Chanel. Lagerfeld, who was creative director of Chanel for 36 years, passed away in 2019.

This is the first time Lagerfeld and his team designed an entire hotel, including its rooms, suites, the Portuguese restaurant Mesa, which has been open since June, and the Statement Bar.

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel is expected to feature 270 guest rooms in a 20-storey tower, bringing the total to 1,892 rooms offered by the three hotels in Grand Lisboa Palace, namely the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau Hotel, the soon to open Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, and the yet to open Palazzo Versace, designed by Donatella Versace.

The Grand Lisboa Palace suffered delays with its initial opening date, originally planned to be completed in 2017. The HKD39 billion hotel has since had a partial opening of its casino in July this year, 300 rooms in the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau Hotel, restaurants and event spaces.

Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman and executive director of SJM Holdings, has stated previously that the number of rooms would slowly increase according to actual demand.

Some retail shops will open along with the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, which would be “followed by three VIP rooms”. The Palazzo Versace hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, along with the rest of retail and F&B throughout the year.

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel is already open for bookings.