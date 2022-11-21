Kiang Wu Nursing College to host centenary open day at new Cotai campus

An open day is among the events the Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau (KWNC) will host at its new Cotai campus for its centenary celebration.

The institution will mark its 100th anniversary next year.

At a weekend press conference to announce the details of the event, KWNC president Van Iat Kio said the inauguration of the college’s new Cotai campus, which is part of the project of the Islands Hospital Complex, will be held next year, followed by an open day for the public.

Van also revealed that apart from the open day, an academic event, the 17th World Congress on Long Term Care in Chinese Communities, will also be held next year as part of the centenary celebrations.

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will also launch the “KWNC 100th Anniversary commemorative stamp album” next November.

While discussing the college’s student intake, Van said applicant numbers for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program had increased from 120 to 180 this year, eventually resulting in about 170 new students.

“KWNC is now recruiting students for 2023 and the college has already received an overwhelming number of recommended students from local secondary schools and is in the process of initial recruitment,” Van added.

The new campus will feature new facilities and equipment to improve the quality of education. The chair of the College Council, Lau Veng Seng, said a world-standard Objective Structured Clinical Examination Center (OSCE) will be unveiled to standardize assessment processes and criteria.

Equipment at the nursing laboratory will be enhanced with the establishment of the city’s first nursing and comprehensive health experience center under the sponsorship of the Wynn Care Foundation.

When completed, the center will offer an experiential learning space for children, teenagers, adults and older adults for life education, Lau added.