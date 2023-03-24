Kiang Wu nursing school heads confident in graduates’ opportunities

With more medical facilities to open in the future, there will be more opportunities for graduates of the private Kiang Wu Nursing College, its management said yesterday.

At a campus event, Lau Veng Seng, chair of the College Council, was asked about the cooperation between the college and the future Islands Hospital Complex, a public medical facility. The college is located adjacent to the complex.

In response, Lau emphasized his confidence in the quality of education provided by the college as well as the capacities of its graduates. He added that, provided qualities are retained, with more medical facilities, graduates of the college will see more opportunities. There was no confirmation of a deal confirmed with the government to date.

In addition, he reiterated that graduates of the college, over the years, had served at medical facilities around the world, “which is a recognition of our quality.” He pledged that the college would constantly explore new opportunities for its graduates.

Having moved last August and 2.3-fold larger than the old campus, the Cotai campus of the college will need more students and thus more teachers. On the difficulty of hiring sufficient teaching staff, Van Iat Kio, president of the college, said that teaching staff recruitment is continously conducted, “especially in compliance with the college’s decade plan for 2020-2030.” Van stressed that the college would strive hard to recruit enough teachers to meet growing numbers of students, while providing constant training to existing staff.

Meanwhile, when asked about the difficulty of recruiting students, the president revealed that in recent years, the number of applicants having graduated had been growing, while emphasizing the dropping number of high school graduates. With this said, a greater proportion of the working population have gone back to school “probably because they saw better career prospects,” according to Van.

Yesterday, the college opened Life Journey Experience Pavilion at the Cotai campus. The facility was built under sponsorship by the Wynn Care Foundation.

As Lau explained, the facility was strategized to educate people about life and its challenges. The pavilion breaks life down into five stages, namely embarking, flourishing, blossoming, glowing and homecoming, covering the life stages of conception, childhood, adulthood, aging and death.

Lau said that the facility will help people prepare for different stages of life and hopefully help them ease possible anxiety.

Equipment includes an electric stimulation machine that offers an experience of throes. The machine has gained a certain level of popularity outside of Macau and it is one of a few chances to experience it in Macau.

A harness with a 7kg sandbag attached is also available for participants to use to simulate the weight of pregnancy.

The pavilion will temporarily be open to the college’s students but will ultimately become accessible to all.

This Saturday will see the official opening of the campus. An open day will be held as part of the program, with members of the public receiving the opportunity to experience the facilities at the pavilion.

This year, the college celebrates its centenary.