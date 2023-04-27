Kindergarten applicants drop by 500

The number of applicants for the first year of kindergarten registered a drop of 500 enrollments for the next academic year. To Rádio Macau, Luís Gomes, head of the Department of Non-Higher Education, said that the decrease is related to several factors, namely the drop in the birth rate, which in 2022, was the lowest in the territory since 1985. Meanwhile, the five nurseries under Tung Sin Tong will provide nearly 1,000 slots. Data from the school shows that the number of applicants this year has dropped by about 10% compared to last year.

