Kit Thompson receives accolade from Sino Phil Asia foundation

The Sino Phil Asia International Peace Awards Foundation has awarded Professor Kevin “Kit” Thompson of the University of Macau with a peace award for a “lifetime of dedication to Education, Fine Arts and Youth Development.”

Thompson was honored as a musician, conductor and educator and has promoted cultural exchange between China and the West.

He was also the director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the founding principal of the Birmingham Conservatoire in the United Kingdom.

Currently, he is the Master of the University of Macau’s Moon Chun Memorial College.

“Professor Thompson is one of those rare individuals who has made it their life mission to enrich humanity through leveraging their own talents and abilities to bring the joy of learning and personal growth to others,” said Manson Fok, chairman emeritus of the foundation, as cited in a statement.

The foundation’s chairman, Billy Chan, added that Thompson is a “worthy recipient of the peace award for a life spent selflessly enriching others through music and education, particularly the next generation of youth.”

The Sino Phil Asia International Peace Awards Foundation was founded by healthcare professionals, academics, artists, journalists, policymakers and philanthropists from around the world to recognize and empower leaders of peace. LV