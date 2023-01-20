Kung Hei Fat Choi! Year of the Rabbit – Predictions

According to Chinese Astrology, the rabbit symbolizes patience and luck. 2023 will bring qualities that may have been lacking in the previous year, such as peace and success.

MDT presents the predictions for each of the 12 signs for the year of the Water Rabbit.

CNY 2023 – Year of the Rabbit

RAT 鼠

Year of Birth – 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924

Luck all around

This year will bring good luck in most aspects of your life. You will find a way in your career and love life and many things will work in your favor. This will be a transitional year for you and you will be able to make many positive changes in your life. You are however advised to not let the negativity around you hinder your progress and focus on your life ahead.

You must introspect and spare time for the things that matter and make you happy in 2023. But in this quest of doing the things you love, you must not ignore others’ needs, suggests the Rat Chinese Horoscope 2023.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a good year for Rats?

Yes, 2023 is a good year for the Rat Chinese zodiac sign.

2. What is the lucky color for Rats in 2023?

Gold, Green and Blue are the lucky colors for the Rats.

3. Who should a Rat marry?

Rats can marry Dragon, Monkey, Ox and other Rat natives.

4. What is the personality of a Rat?

Rats are confident, talented, independent, wise and friendly.

5. Is Rat and Pig a good match?

Rat and Pig is an average match.

6. Are Rats and Dogs compatible?

Rat and Dog compatibility is neither good nor bad.

OX 牛

Year of Birth – 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925

Commit and achieve

Chinese Horoscope 2023 foretells that the Oxen will be able to achieve balance in their lives in 2023 due to their commitment and dedication like never before. Things will finally start to fall into place so embrace yourself for positive changes. As per the Ox Chinese Horoscope 2023, the Ox natives will achieve their greatest potential. However, you must not stop pushing yourself and working hard. You will finally learn how to relate to your partner’s feelings and emotions which will help you improve your love life. 2023 will also be the year when you decide to pursue your passion and use your creative side to get ahead in life says Ox Chinese Horoscope 2023.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭✭

FAQ

1. Will Ox be lucky in 2023?

Yes, Ox will be lucky in 2023.

2. Will Ox get married this year?

Yes, Ox might get married this year.

3. Will Ox have a baby this year?

2023 will be a good year for Ox to have a baby.

4. What will happen in 2023 for Ox?

In 2023, Ox natives will enjoy a balanced life. They will feel positive about life.

5. What is the enemy of the Ox?

Ox natives are least compatible with Horses, Tigers, Monkeys, and Sheeps.

TIGER 虎

Year of Birth – 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926

Abundance and power

This year will bring abundance, good luck, and power in the lives of the Tiger natives. This year will be better than the previous year for you as things will workout for the better. You will be happy to see the direction your life will take this year. There is no room for giving up in 2023. You will be confident and strong while facing any challenges. Your career will be better as you will finally learn how to put your skills and talent to better use, says Tiger Chinese Horoscope 2023. Pursue your passion and you will be surprised to see what it can do for you! Chinese Horoscope 2023 also reveals that the year will start with a bang and you will achieve success in every aspect of life. The year of the water Rabbit will bring favorable outcomes for you.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭✭

MONEY ✭ ✭✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a Tiger year?

No, 2023 is a Rabbit Year.

2. Is the 2023 Year lucky for Tiger signs?

Yes, 2023 is a lucky year for the Tiger sign.

3. Who should a Tiger marry?

Tiger can marry a Horse, Pig, or Dog.

4. What will 2023 bring for the Tiger?

2023 is bringing luck, power, and abundance for the Tigers.

5. What is Tiger not compatible with?

Tiger is not compatible with Ox, Snake, Monkey, and Dog.

RABBIT 兔

Year of Birth – 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927

Things falling into place

The year of the Rabbit will be good for the Rabbit natives. Things will finally start to fall into place after a 2-year period of struggles and hardship. Your life will take a positive turn and your efforts will make you proud of yourself. Keep going in the right direction and you will be surprised at the great things that you will accomplish, says Rabbit Chinese Horoscope 2023. On the love front, things will work out great between you and your beloved because you have finally unlocked the level of complete understanding with each other. Love life will be passionate for the Rabbit natives in love and the singles too might finally come to a halt in their search for the ‘one’.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a good year for Rabbits?

Yes, 2023 will be a good year for the Rabbits.

2. What element is the Rabbit in 2023?

The element for the Rabbit in 2023 is Water.

3. What is the lucky color for Rabbits in 2023?

Red, Blue, Pink, Purple are lucky colors for Rabbit in 2023.

4. What is the lucky number for Rabbit?

3, 4, 6 are the lucky numbers for Rabbits.

5. Who is the Rabbit compatible with?

Rabbit is the most compatible with Dog, Pig, and Sheep

6. Is 2023 a good year to have a baby?

Yes, 2023 is a good year to have a baby.

DRAGON 龍

Year of Birth – 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928

Dreams do come true

The year of Water Rabbit will bring good luck for the Dragons in various aspects of life. You will witness an improvement in your financial life and find new ways to sail through different situations. Many great things are lined up for you and you need to appreciate what is coming. This year, you will perform well in achieving your dreams as you will finally figure out the best way that works for you, says Dragon Chinese Horoscope 2023. You need to surround yourself with people who motivate you in doing better. You are advised to be open to changes as change will bring new opportunities for you this year. As per the Dragon Chinese Horoscope 2023, 2023 will be a year of happiness and bliss and you will enjoy yourself to the fullest. However, you must not make hasty decisions and ensure that you are walking in the right direction. Also, let go of people or things that hinder your progress.

LOVE ✭ ✭✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭✭✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a lucky year for the Dragon?

Yes, 2023 is a lucky year for Dragon.

2. Who should a Dragon marry?

Dragon can marry a Monkey, Rooster, or Rat.

3. Is the Rabbit year good for the Dragon?

Yes, the Rabbit year is good for the Dragon.

4. Who is the Dragon most compatible with?

Dragon is the most compatible with Rat, Monkey, and Rooster.

5. Are Tiger and Dragon compatible?

Tiger and Dragon are moderately compatible.

SNAKE 蛇

Year of Birth – 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929

Expect major changes

The year of the Water Rabbit will bring significant changes in the lives of Snake natives. Things will become better than before as your hard work will finally be recognised and pay off. Positive changes will enter as a ray of hope in your life. You might come across some people who will help you explore a new world of endless possibilities. However, it is advised that you avoid doubting yourself and keep moving in the right direction. It is upon you to make your life better and worthwhile. You know what is best for you; so go ahead and do what needs to be done to make a better life for yourself! Snake Chinese Horoscope 2023 reveals that you will come across things that ignite a spark in you. Nothing can hold you back if you don’t let it. Be determined to bring positive change in your life and see the magic unfold in front of you.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭✭✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 good for the Year of the Snake?

2023 will bring both favorable and unfavorable outcomes for the Snakes.

2. Who should a Snake marry?

Snakes can marry Ox and Rooster

3. Is the Year of the Rabbit Good for Snakes?

Year of the Rabbit will bring mixed results for the Snakes.

4. Who is Snake not compatible with?

Snake is not compatible with Horse, Pig, Tiger

5. What is the Snake personality?

Snakes are creative, clever, lazy, determined, and confident.

6. Are Tiger and Snake compatible?

No, Tiger and Snake are not compatible.

HORSE 馬

Year of Birth – 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930

Health and cash

Chinese Horoscope 2023 reveals that the Horse natives will enjoy good health and financial prosperity this year. Luck will favor you in money related matters. You will find new sources of income that will benefit you in the long run. You are however advised to approach life with a positive attitude. Being sad and gloomy will only take away good moments from your life. Allow yourself to enjoy life and let it grow on you. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and make you happy. When an opportunity knocks at your door, you grab it; there is no other way to do it, says the Horse Chinese Horoscope 2023. This year will be full of surprises for you and you must be ready for it!

LOVE ✭ ✭✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a good year to have a baby?

Yes, 2023 is a good year to have a baby.

2. Is 2023 a good year for the Horse?

2023 will bring mixed outcomes for the Horse.

3. What is the lucky color for the Horse in 2023?

Green and Yellow are the lucky colors for the Horse in 2023

4. Who should a Horse marry?

The Horse can marry a Dog, Sheep, or Tiger.

5. What is the lucky number for a Horse?

The lucky numbers for the Horse are 2, 3, 7

6. Who should the Horse not marry?

The Horse must avoid marrying Snake, Ox, and Rat.

SHEEP 羊

Year of Birth – 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931

Challenges to your potential

The Sheeps will have to face some challenges. But don’t be scared of these challenges as they will make you explore and exploit your full potential. It will also make you realize that hard work and will power is all you need to achieve your goals. Sheep Chinese Horoscope 2023 reveals that you will be rewarded for your hard work in the form of a successful and peaceful life. All the difficulties you face this year will make you stronger. Put your talent and abilities to good use and you will be surprised to see how things turn out! You will see a significant improvement in your financial life in the year of the Rabbit, reveals Sheep Chinese Horoscope 2023. You might get a raise at your workplace and the Sheep doing business will also enjoy good profits. The investments you made earlier will also give great returns!

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

FAQ

1. Is 2023 a good year for the year of the Sheep?

2023 might not be a very good year for the Sheep.

2. What is the lucky color for Sheeps in 2023?

Blue, Pink, Purple, and Red are the lucky colors for the Sheep in 2023.

3. Who should a Sheep marry?

A Sheep can marry a Dog, Pig, or another Sheep.

4. With whom is the Sheep zodiac compatible with?

Sheep is compatible with Pig, Dog, and Sheep.

5. Is Sheep compatible with Tiger?

Sheep and Tiger compatibility is average.

6. Is the Rabbit year good for Sheeps?

Rabbit year will bring mixed results for the Sheeps.

MONKEY 猴

Year of Birth – 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932

Peace and success

Chinese Horoscope 2023 predicts that the Monkey natives will enjoy a successful, peaceful, and blessed year. You are willing to put in work this year, which will pay off resulting in a better life for you. Your friends and family will be proud of you and you will be supported by them at every step. Monkey Chinese Horoscope 2023 foretells that in 2023, the more hard work you put in, the better results you will get. You have been afraid to explore the uncharted territories for long but this will be the time when you will let go of your fear and explore new things in life. In the year of the Rabbit, you will make major changes in your personal and professional life, reveals Monkey Chinese Horoscope 2023. This will ensure the perfect work-life balance for you and you will get to spend time with your loved ones while working hard simultaneously.

LOVE ✭ ✭✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭✭ ✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭✭

FAQ

1. Will 2023 be a good year for the Monkey?

Yes, 2023 will be a good year for the Monkey.

2. Who should a Monkey marry?

A Monkey can marry a Dog, Rat, or Dragon.

3. Is the Year of the Rabbit Good for the Monkey?

Yes, the Year of the Rabbit is good for the Monkey.

4. Are Monkeys and Tigers compatible?

No, Monkeys and Tigers are not compatible.

5. What are the lucky colors for 2023?

Lucky colors for the Monkey in 2023 are Gold, Blue, and White

ROOSTER 雞

Year of Birth – 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933

Ups and downs ahead

The year of the Rabbit will be full of ups and downs for the Rooster natives. Some aspects of your life will see positive changes while others will witness challenges. You are advised to be ready for whatever life throws at you. So many things will happen in the life of the Roosters simultaneously this year. This might make you overwhelmed at times. This year, you will ponder more about improving your relationship with others. It has been hard for you to forge relationships as you find it comforting being on your own. But it is time to change that. Rooster Horoscope 2023 predicts that your financial life will see some negative changes. Also, you must cherish your relationship with close friends and family. This year will also be about retrospection and you will try to become the best version of yourself.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭✭✭

FAQ

1. Is the Rooster lucky in 2023?

2023 will be filled with ups and downs for the Roosters.

2. Who should Rooster marry?

Roosters can marry an Ox, Snake, or Dragon.

3. Who is Rooster compatible with?

Roosters are most compatible with Snake, Ox, and Dragon.

4. Is the Year of the Rabbit good for Roosters?

The Year of the Rabbit is both good and bad for the Roosters.

5. Is the Rooster and Dog compatible?

Rooster and Dog compatibility is average.

DOG 狗

Year of Birth – 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934

Happiness in friendship

The Dogs will be favored by luck in the year of Water Rabbit. Most aspects of your life will see growth which will make you extremely happy. You are lucky to be surrounded by people who motivate you and root for you, and this year you will feel blessed to have them in your life. However, you must be patient and confident in yourself and try to incorporate activities in your life that will enhance your skills, says Dog Chinese Horoscope 2023. Work hard to achieve your aim and try to set a higher goal for yourself. The stars will be in your favor but you need to be active and not miss any opportunities that come your way. Dog Chinese Horoscope 2023 foretells that 2023 will be a period of bliss and happiness as you will learn to finally express yourself in front of others. If you have been stressed in the past, you will manage to get rid of it too this year. You enjoy being in nature, so you must spend some time there to open up your mind and think clearly about the things that bother you as nothing is more satisfying than living a peaceful, balanced, and happy life.

LOVE ✭ ✭ ✭✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭ ✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭✭ ✭

FAQ

1. Is a Dog lucky in 2023?

Yes, a Dog will be lucky in 2023.

2. Who should a Dog marry?

A Dog can marry a Rabbit, Tiger, Monkey, or Horse.

3. Is the Year of the Rabbit Good for Dogs?

Yes, the Year of the Rabbit is good for Dogs.

4. Is a Dog a good Chinese zodiac?

Yes, Dog is a good Chinese zodiac.

5. Are Tigers compatible with Dogs?

Yes, Dogs and Tigers are compatible.

PIG 豬

Year of Birth – 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935

Victorious year

Chinese Horoscope 2023 predicts a year full of luck and bliss for the Pig natives. Everything that you have been waiting for will be yours this year. You just have to set your eyes towards your goal and keep moving forward; victory will be yours. You are advised not to lose hope if you fall down. As it is said “Fall seven times, stand up eight”. Be hopeful and things will fall into place. Pig Chinese Horoscope 2023 foretells that it is not too late to make positive changes in your life. You own your destiny and walking on the right path will get you where you want to. Most parts of the year will bring growth and prosperity for you, so be ready to embrace change. You must trust your abilities and don’t let others tell you that you are not good enough. Turn your dreams to reality and surprise everyone!

LOVE ✭ ✭✭ ✭

WOR K ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭

MONEY ✭ ✭✭✭

HEALTH ✭ ✭ ✭✭

FAQ

1. What year is lucky for Pig?

Yes, 2023 is lucky for Pig.

2. Is 2023 good for Pigs?

Yes, 2023 is good for Pigs.

3. Who should a Pig marry?

A Pig can marry Goat, Rabbit, and Snake.

4. Is the Year of the Rabbit Good for the Pig?

Yes, the Year of the Rabbit is good for the Pigs.

5. What is the lucky color of Pig in 2023?

Green, Blue, and Red are lucky colors for the Pig.

6. What will 2023 bring for the Pig?

2023 will bring luck and bliss for 2023.