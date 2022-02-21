Labor Bureau’s 24 job-matching sessions put 610 into employment

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has said that its 24 job-matching sessions since December 2021 resulted in the employment of some 610 residents. The reason for not securing employment for the remaining participants was mainly their lack of interest in the job referred to them. As such, it launched a series of presentations for jobseekers’ market demands, job seeking and relaxation techniques, as well as information on vocational training. The series of events will be held in association with employers.

Gaming tax revenue up by 13.8% y-o-y in 2021

The Macau SAR government collected approximately MOP33.91 billion in gaming taxes in 2021, a growth of 13.8% year-on-year and an amount constituting 68% of the estimated goal for the year. Direct taxes from gaming accounted for 67.2% of the Macau SAR’s MOP50.44 billion in total revenue collected in 2021. The total amount of casino gross gaming revenue last year stood at MOP86.8 billion, an increase of 43.7% on the MOP 60.44 billion collected in the previous year. The government in November revised the estimate to MOP33.73 billion, after Covid-19 outbreaks in the SAR and the mainland continued to impact visitor numbers, combined with the continued compression of the VIP market pool.