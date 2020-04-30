Labor Day traditions halted by Covid-19

The traditional street demonstrations for May 1 (Labor Day) will be out of sight this year, as Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures forbid such activities.

Still, tomorrow, two local associations will commemorate the date by turning their original marches into public meetings, a representative from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said yesterday during the daily press conference.

According to the PSP, one of the associations is religious and the other is a workers’ association. They had asked police authorities for permission to host activities on the day, and agreed that instead of street marches, they would host public events, like meetings, which would display images and information only.

“We want to safeguard the right of people to express themselves, but at the same time, we must ask people to keep some distance between each other and protect themselves due to the risks of the epidemic,” the PSP official said, adding that the security forces had also called on organizers to prevent large gatherings or holding meetings for very long periods.

On that topic, Dr. Alvis Lo from Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, added, “We continue to appeal to people to avoid gatherings, and if necessary to leave home using face masks and paying special attention to personal hygiene.”

When asked if the date would bring more people across the borders and into Macau, Lo said, “In regards to tourists, I do not think that [the date] would affect that in any way because there are no changes to the individual visas scheme [which has been suspended by central government authorities until further notice].”

In addition, the PSP official noted that for May 1, the force expects around 20,000 entries and exits across the border, similar to what is happening currently.

“We also expect this number to remain stable for the upcoming days, unless any changes to the current restriction measures are announced,” he said, repeating the appeal to the citizens to refrain from going out and to remain safe at home on May 1.

Lo added that there are currently no updates on the resumption of the issuing of individual visas to visit Macau from mainland authorities.

“We know that the Chief Executive is currently negotiating with the central government on the possibility, but this [process] needs time. People should be patient and wait for communication from the authorities,” Lo concluded.