Labour Affairs Bureau dubs Galaxy construction site ‘unsafe and hazardous’

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has called the Galaxy Macau Phase 3 construction site unsafe and hazardous. The bureau came to the conclusion after it conducted a preliminary investigation of the site following an accident last week that claimed the lives of three workers and left another four injured.

A scaffolding collapse occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when seven mainland workers were clearing an elevator shaft.

In a report issued by the bureau, DSAL inspectors wrote that “the conditions for working at height were unsafe and therefore hazardous.”

The report also notes that following the review, an order was issued to stop all work at the construction site, including work done at height and involving scaffolding. Procedures to sanction those responsible have also been started to ensure the safety on site according to existing laws.

According to the statement from the DSAL, the bureau will continue to oversee the implementation of added safety measures on the site, and will not allow work to resume until the contractors have fully implemented all the safety measures as instructed and provided a detailed report of the accident.

The DSAL urged the contractors to assist the injured workers’ in their medical treatment, as well as their families’ claims.

While work was interrupted, the DSAL also said it would provide safety training on-site with a special focus on work at height, as well as assist in the creation of safety briefings and discussions, aiming to raise awareness and improve working conditions. RM