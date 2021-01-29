Lao Kuan Lai appointed DSASG director

Lao Kuan Lai has been appointed director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Office (DSASG). The appointment will be valid for one year starting from February 1. Lao’s academic credentials range from linguistics to business administration. He has been working for the Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau since 1999. In addition, the Chief Executive has appointed Lei Ut Mui as the deputy director of DSASG.

Shi Kehui to oversee SARs’ anti-corruption matters

The central government has transferred Guangdong province’s anti-corruption chief, Shi Kehui, to take a similar role in its top office overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs. According to reports, Shi spent most of his career in Zhejiang province. Shi was transferred to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in 2014 and was promoted shortly to become the deputy secretary general and director of the commission’s general office, working under Wang Qishan, now China’s vice-president. He was appointed as Guangdong’s disciplinary chief in 2017.