Latest case is 27-year-old returnee from US

The 31st case of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in Macau, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced just minutes ago.

The latest case is a male resident of Macau aged 27. He boarded a Cathay Pacific Airways flight departing from New York in the United States and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on March 25. He was transported to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in a vehicle arranged by the Tourism Crisis Management Office.

Due to the presentation of symptoms including a fever, he was immediately referred to the public hospital for a nasopharyngeal swab.

The test returned positive for the novel coronavirus in the early hours of this morning.

The patient is currently in the isolation ward of the public hospital. His clinical state is considered normal, according to the Center. More details will be released later.