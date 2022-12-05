Latest outbreak brings total cases to 35

Health authorities announced four new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 35 in this latest outbreak.

During this current outbreak, the government has not canceled events such as the international marathon and food festival, signaling an easing in Covid-19 measures.

In a statement, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced that the first case is a 25-year-old woman residing in mainland China. On Dec 3, she left Guangzhou for Macau, entering through the Border Gate.

That afternoon, according to a notification from the Chinese mainland health department, her sample tested positive in a pool of mixed samples of the test carried out at a nucleic acid testing station in Zhuhai.

The second case is a 37-year-old man from mainland China. He took a high-speed train from Jinan to Zhuhai via Changsha. On Dec. 1, he entered Macau through the Portas do Cerco Border Post. According to the epidemiological investigation, during his stay in Macau, he entered several casinos and sauna and massage establishments. On Dec. 2, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., he was in the Familia Nobre Sauna without a mask.

Detailed epidemiological investigation work is continuing.

The third case is a 52-year-old man from mainland China. On Dec. 2, he flew from Beijing to Macau on flight NX005 and tested negative for a nucleic acid test (NAT) performed upon arrival at the airport on the same day. However, he tested positive in a set of mixed samples of the test carried out at the NAT station at The Venetian Macau.

According to the epidemiological investigation, he had a meal in a restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and was at the St. Regis Bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On Dec 3, he went to a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel during lunch hours.

The fourth case is a 45-year-old local woman who is a nurse and had contact for a short period of time with a positive case on Nov. 29. Although she had undergone NAT twice following that day, her rapid antigen result turned positive on Dec 3.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other major cities announced they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus services reopened. A newspaper has reported Beijing, the capital, has begun allowing some people with the virus to isolate at home, avoiding crowded quarantine centers that have prompted complaints.