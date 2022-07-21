Lawmaker calls for clearer guidelines for industry during consolidation period

Lawmaker Leong Hong Sai has expressed support for the upcoming limited opening of industrial and commercial activities during the consolidation period.

“Although the partial lockdown may help control the speed of the spread of the pandemic, it will seriously affect the economy and the livelihood of residents, and inconvenience the public. Therefore, I agree with resuming industrial and commercial activities during the consolidation period,” said the lawmaker.

However, Leong considered that the Macau government needs to release clear pandemic prevention guidelines as soon as possible so that the industry sectors and the public can be well prepared to cooperate with the government’s pandemic prevention work.

“The announcement published by the government has only mentioned that industrial and commercial establishments can resume work, but it does not clearly mention the resumption of banking and financial industries. Are these industries classified as industrial and commercial establishments?” Leong asked.

Acknowledging that the government has made only a general provision, Leong said that because the provision covers a wide range of industries, it is not possible to list each one in detail, therefore further information is expected from the government.

The government announced yesterday that some businesses will be allowed to reopen “with limited capacity” while complying with Health Bureau (SSM) guidelines.