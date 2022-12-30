Lawmaker calls for improved Covid-19 patient assessment platform

In his written inquiry, lawmaker Ron Lam has called for the government to improve its online Covid-19 patient self-assessment platform.

Currently, the platform asks patients whether they have certain symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath. The lawmaker explained that based on cases he had seen, many patients experienced fever but not shortness of breath, but were then deprived of the chance to seek medical assistance for their cough and sore throat symptoms at the Covid-19 community outpatient clinic.

The anti-Covid-19 medication pack provided by the government contained only a blister pack of 10 paracetamol pills.

Because of this, the lawmaker observed that many people with coughing as a symptom could only obtain medication by approaching the hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department. Online sources have also pointed out that local pharmacies had long been out of stock of such medications.

Lam noted that many patients were directed by the self-assessment system to the community treatment center at the Macao Dome. Nonetheless, they were redirected to the public hospital upon arrival due to their level of risk or other health issues.

As a result, the lawmaker questioned whether the Health Bureau would consider improving the platform to streamline the patient treatment and referral process.

Regarding the release of data. the lawmaker cited frontline medical staff who disclosed that many Covid-19 patients had passed away in the A&E Department, with most of them being elderly patients with pre-existing chronic diseases. However, he noted the data differed from that issued by the Health Bureau.

He asked if the government could explain this situation and whether it intended to take questions from the press about it.