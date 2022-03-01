Lawmaker calls for more transparent Macau sports team operations

A lleged nepotism in the selection of athletes to represent Macau in international competitions must be eradicated, lawmaker Ron Lam requested in his latest written inquiry.

The lawmaker advised that his office has recently received a request from a local resident, who told him that despite winning second place in a local league-level competition, the complainant was not selected into the Macau representative team of the sport in question.

The complainant had no chance to join the team as they are over the age limit.

Lam pointed out that similar complaints had been seen or heard regularly and frequently. He believes that the cause of the problem is the lack of transparency in the selection process. There are no codified and public selection criteria, he said.

As such, there will be room for nepotism in the selection process. It is not a fair environment, he said, to all stakeholders, including athletes, coaches, associations and federations. It will also develop poor morale and image.

According to the law, the government requires sports federations that take government subsidies to submit their training plans, lists of athletes and annual reports. The subsidized amounts are published in the Official Gazette every quarter.

What the lawmaker finds unsatisfactory is that the Official Gazette announcements had not included the lists and numbers of, as well as the selection criteria for, athletes. Although a small number of sports federations publicize their lists of athletes on their websites, the selection criteria are publicized only in very rare cases.

Furthermore, Lam was also told by complainants that the criteria for use of the Athletes Training and Development Centre, located next to the Macao Dome, are still unclear.

The lawmaker highlighted the fact that Macau athletes sacrifice their own time and make effort to equip themselves. The triumphs they attain – hence the glory – are shared across Macau.

The lawmaker requested the government’s responses as to whether it will publicize details of the Macau representative teams in each sporting event. He also asked if the selection criteria would be clarified and codified, to eliminate room for potential nepotism, confusion and argument.

Moreover, Lam also requested the criteria for use of the Athletes Training and Development Centre be clarified. He has also requested the government explain the mechanism for subsidization of each sport, whether the representative teams for each sport have enough training venues or spaces, as well as how the government will improve the situation should resources be insufficient.